Peloton Is Down 97%: Is It Time to Buy and Hold this Beaten-Down Stock?

While the market continues to hit fresh all-time highs, some companies couldn't be struggling more. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is one such unfortunate business.The fitness enterprise reported mixed results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter (ended Dec. 31). But investors really weren't pleased with the new info that was revealed, as the consumer discretionary stock fell more than 20% on the day of the announcement.This means that shares are down 97% from their peak price roughly three years ago. Should you take advantage of this dip to buy and hold the beaten-down stock right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel