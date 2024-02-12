|
12.02.2024 22:29:00
Peloton Jumped Today -- Time to Buy the Beaten-Down Stock Hand Over Fist?
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock posted significant gains Monday thanks to news about recent sales and purchases of the stock made by large institutional investors. The exercise specialist's share price ended the daily session up 5.7%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Morgan Stanely and Capital World Investors submitted SC 13G/A filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that showed their respective holdings in Peloton stock as of late December. While Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings, Capital World Investors increased its ownership position.Morgan Stanley's filing showed that it had sold roughly 1.4 million shares since its last update. The company still owned roughly 38 million shares of Peloton stock and an 11.1% stake in the company as of Dec. 31. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
