Peloton Probably Can't Make It on Its Own

Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) turnaround effort since CEO Barry McCarthy took over earlier this year has been erratic at best. Cost-cutting has been a central theme, and for good reason, but some decisions have been downright bizarre.The recent launch of a $3,200 rowing machine was weird. Peloton is overloaded with inventory as demand for its pricey connected fitness products craters. Bringing a new product to market that's triple the price of the competition and requires an expensive $44 monthly subscription doesn't seem like a good idea to me.The decision to sell its products at DICK'S Sporting Goods also falls into the "what were they thinking?" category. Any successful turnaround for Peloton will require that the company maintain the cachet associated with its brand. Turning to a big-box sporting goods store is not going to help.