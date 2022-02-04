Peloton Q2 Earnings Preview: What Is the Right Size?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a great 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has had a rough year as a company and as a stock. What's in store for the exercise equipment manufacturer and media company in 2022? Analysts and investors will be paying close attention to the company's fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings report on Feb. 8 to get some clues.In 2020, Peloton thrived at the pandemic onset when folks were stuck at home and had limited exercise options. But that enthusiasm caused management to overestimate the sustainability of customer demand, which has waned considerably through much of 2021 and into 2022.Investors will want to hear concrete plans for how the company is bringing down costs and getting back on track when it discusses earnings on Tuesday. Continue reading