Peloton Recalls 2.2 Mln Exercise Bikes Due To Faulty Seats

(RTTNews) - Peloton has recalled nearly two million exercise bikes due to faulty seats that could lead to falls and injury.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 2.2 million Peloton bikes model PL01 have been recalled because the bike's seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

The company has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.

The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed.

The recall involves Peloton Bikes with model number PL01. The Peloton Bike measures 4 ft. long x 2 ft. wide, and has an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, which tilts up and down to accommodate different heights.

The bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Onepeloton.com, Amazon.com and Dicksportinggoods.com from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400.