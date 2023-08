Peloton Recalls Wreak Havoc on Earnings

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Peloton blew another tire. The beleaguered exercise equipment and media company's stock plunged more than 22% Wednesday after it reported a steep drop in subscribers that puts a bright spotlight on the speed of its attempted turnaround.The company said subscribers grew 4% annually to roughly 3 million, but down 29,000 compared to last quarter. CEO Barry McCarthy said in a shareholder letter Wednesday that "consumer spending shifted toward travel and experiences" beginning in May and June, prompting people to spend less time on Peloton fitness gear.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel