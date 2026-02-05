Peloton Interactive Aktie
WKN DE: A2PR0M / ISIN: US70614W1009
|
05.02.2026 16:09:30
Peloton Shares Decline 25% After Q4 Financial Results Announcement
(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), a company in the connected fitness industry, saw its shares plunge by 25.04 percent on Thursday, dropping $1.48 to trade at $4.43. This sharp decline came in response to the company's latest quarterly financial results, which continued to show losses despite ongoing cost control efforts.
The stock opened at $4.85 and fluctuated between an intraday low of $4.30 and a high of $4.92, ultimately closing at $4.43, compared to the previous close of $5.91 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume stood at approximately 10.66 million shares, exceeding the average daily volume of roughly 9.58 million shares.
For the fourth quarter, Peloton reported a net loss of $38.8 million, an improvement from the $92.0 million net loss recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. The company's net loss per share came in at $0.09, up from $0.24 in the prior-year quarter.
However, total revenue declined to $656.5 million, down from $673.9 million year over year. Peloton's stock is currently trading near the lower end of its 52-week range of $4.30 to $10.25.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Peloton Interactive
|
05.02.26
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.25
|Peloton-Aktie steigt kräftig: Peloton schneidet beim Umsatz besser ab als erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|Peloton übertrifft Erwartungen: Aktie mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.25
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Peloton Interactive
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Peloton Interactive
|3,93
|9,76%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.