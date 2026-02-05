Peloton Shares Decline 25% After Q4 Financial Results Announcement

(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), a company in the connected fitness industry, saw its shares plunge by 25.04 percent on Thursday, dropping $1.48 to trade at $4.43. This sharp decline came in response to the company's latest quarterly financial results, which continued to show losses despite ongoing cost control efforts.

The stock opened at $4.85 and fluctuated between an intraday low of $4.30 and a high of $4.92, ultimately closing at $4.43, compared to the previous close of $5.91 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume stood at approximately 10.66 million shares, exceeding the average daily volume of roughly 9.58 million shares.

For the fourth quarter, Peloton reported a net loss of $38.8 million, an improvement from the $92.0 million net loss recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. The company's net loss per share came in at $0.09, up from $0.24 in the prior-year quarter.

However, total revenue declined to $656.5 million, down from $673.9 million year over year. Peloton's stock is currently trading near the lower end of its 52-week range of $4.30 to $10.25.