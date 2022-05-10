|
10.05.2022 14:00:05
Peloton Shares Plunge 29% On Sharply Wider Q3 Loss, Weak Q4 Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) reported Tuesday a third-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $757.1 million or $2.27 per share, sharply wider than $8.6 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenue for the quarter declined to $964.3 million from $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.83 per share on revenues of $973.02 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects total revenues in a range of $675 million to $700 million on Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions in the range of 2.98 million. The Street is looking for revenues of $821.68 million for the quarter.
