Peloton Stock Could Be Primed for a Pop If This Happens

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a wild ride for connected-fitness business Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). After the pandemic led to a surge in revenue, the subsequent ongoing economic reopening has crushed consumer demand for the company's expensive bikes and treadmills. And so, as of April 29, this consumer discretionary stock is now priced 30% below what it was at the initial public offering in September 2019. Better days could be on the horizon, though, when the company reports third-quarter 2022 financials on May 10. If Peloton surprises to the upside by adding more connected-fitness (CF) subscribers -- those who own a piece of equipment -- than expected in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended March 31, then I think it's possible that the stock rises. Let's take a closer look. Peloton ended 2021 with 2.77 million connected-fitness subscribers, which was 66% higher than the prior-year period. Management previously forecast 160,000 net new CF customers in the just-finished quarter. This would imply 41% year-over-year growth. Although impressive, it's still a sharp slowdown from the massive gains experienced for most of the past couple of years. Continue reading