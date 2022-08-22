|
22.08.2022 17:10:00
Peloton's Restructuring Continues -- Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?
Once a darling on Wall Street with its shares surging 434% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has since fallen precipitously. Management overestimated demand in a reopening economy, inflating the company's cost structure, and the resulting challenges have led to big strategic changes being necessary to right the ship.Peloton shares have fallen almost 70% year to date, and investor sentiment around the fitness stock remains very bearish. But with another major restructuring effort led by CEO Barry McCarthy, is now a good time to buy Peloton? Let's take a closer look at what investors should know. On Aug. 12, Peloton announced more cost-cutting measures, choosing to outsource warehousing and last-mile delivery, close retail locations starting in 2023, and raise the price of the Bike+ and Tread. Shareholders shouldn't be surprised at this point, since the company has made move after move in 2022 to try and course correct. And at this point, with the stock down over 90% from its all-time high, management is pulling out all the stops to turn things around. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street muss am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.