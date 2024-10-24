24.10.2024 17:15:00

Peloton's Shocking Partnership with Costco Explained

Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) stock has been on fire recently, in part because the company is focused on a strategy that works. It needs to sell high-end bikes to consumers and make money on their subscriptions. A recent deal with Costco (NASDAQ: COST), of all retailers, could fuel the company's growth. In this video, Travis Hoium shows how this could be a win-win deal over the long term.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 22, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 23, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

