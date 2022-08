Peloton's Stock Soars After Deal With Amazon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) sales had slowed dramatically as the economic reopening gained momentum. On August 24, it signed a deal with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have its products sold on its platform in the U.S. In this video, I discuss the potential implications of that deal. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of August 24, 2022. The video was published on August 24, 2022.