Peloton's Troubles Continue With No End in Sight

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) thrived at the pandemic's onset. Folks who were used to exercising at gyms and other away-from-home facilities were forced to make other arrangements. Peloton's in-home interactive exercising equipment was one obvious choice. However, the boom was short-lived, and consumers quickly returned to their previous habits when economies started reopening. Unfortunately, Peloton's management had invested in increasing capacity, expecting the sales boom to be longer-lasting. Now the company is grappling with the fallout from those investments and declining customer demand. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading