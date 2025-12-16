Pembina Pipeline Issues 2026 Guidance, Signs Cedar LNG Deal, Expands Peace Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA, PPL.TO) has released its 2026 financial guidance, announced a new commercial agreement for Cedar LNG capacity, and approved an expansion of the Peace Pipeline System to meet growing customer demand.

For 2026, Pembina forecasts adjusted EBITDA between C$4.125 billion and C$4.425 billion, reflecting about a four percent increase in fee-based adjusted EBITDA compared to 2025. The Company's capital investment program is expected to total approximately $1.6 billion. Pembina reaffirmed its three-year guidance, noting fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share compound annual growth of about five percent from 2023 to 2026.

Pembina also signed a 12-year agreement with Ovintiv Inc. for 0.5 million tonnes per annum of capacity at the Cedar LNG facility, completing the remarketing of its 1.5 mtpa allocation.

To support customer demand, Pembina approved a C$200 million expansion of the Peace Pipeline System, increasing propane-plus delivery capacity into the Namao, Alberta hub. Progress continues on expansions in northeast British Columbia, with construction expected to begin in phases. In 2025, Pembina renewed contracts and added new agreements totaling over 200,000 barrels per day of conventional pipeline transportation capacity.

Additionally, Pembina and partner Kineticor are advancing the Greenlight Electricity Centre project, with a final investment decision anticipated in the first half of 2026.