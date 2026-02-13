CAR Aktie
Penalty notice: Euro Car Parks fined £473,000 for ignoring regulator
High court refuses injunction to stop CMA naming company penalised for failing to hand over informationEuro Car Parks is infamous for dishing out fines but the private parking company has been hit with an almost £475,000 penalty of its own after it failed to hand over information to a regulator.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had imposed a £473,000 fine after the company did not respond for three months to seven requests for information, including by registered post, email and hand-delivered letter. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
