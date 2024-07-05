05.07.2024 03:00:42

Pendopharm Reaches Distribution Agreement With Ascendis For TransCon Parathyroid Hormone In Canada

(RTTNews) - Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc., said that it has reached a distribution agreement with Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND). Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

As per the terms of the agreement, Pendopharm is responsible for regulatory approval and commercialization of Ascendis' hypoparathyroidism treatment TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in Canada.

TransCon PTH is a parathyroid hormone (PTH) replacement therapy designed to treat chronic hypoparathyroidism, a rare condition caused by absent or insufficient levels of PTH. It is approved under the brand name YORVIPATH in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Great Britain as a PTH replacement therapy for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism.

TransCon PTH is also in development for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism in the United States, Japan, and other countries.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ascendis Pharma (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ascendis Pharma (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ascendis Pharma (spons. ADRs) 122,00 0,00% Ascendis Pharma (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: US-Börsen mit neuen Rekordhochs -- ATX und DAX fallen zum Wochenende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine anfänglichen Zuschläge nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt musste ebenso einen Teil seiner Gewinne abgeben. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen