05.07.2024 03:00:42
Pendopharm Reaches Distribution Agreement With Ascendis For TransCon Parathyroid Hormone In Canada
(RTTNews) - Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc., said that it has reached a distribution agreement with Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND). Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.
As per the terms of the agreement, Pendopharm is responsible for regulatory approval and commercialization of Ascendis' hypoparathyroidism treatment TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in Canada.
TransCon PTH is a parathyroid hormone (PTH) replacement therapy designed to treat chronic hypoparathyroidism, a rare condition caused by absent or insufficient levels of PTH. It is approved under the brand name YORVIPATH in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Great Britain as a PTH replacement therapy for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism.
TransCon PTH is also in development for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism in the United States, Japan, and other countries.
