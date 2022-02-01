PENDULUM® INVESTS IN FOUNDERS TABLE RESTAURANT GROUP AND CO-FOUNDER AND CEO, ROBBIE ROBINSON, JOINS THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Table Restaurant Group , parent company of CHOPT Creative Salad Company and Dos Toros Taqueria announces Robbie Robinson, Pendulum Co-Founder and CEO, as the latest addition to its board of directors. Pendulum recently made a significant investment in Founders Table's latest capital raise, joining L-Catteron, Founders Table's largest shareholder. Pendulum, a strategic growth investing and advisory platform, is reimagining the investment ecosystem to build the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs. With Pendulum's support and Robinson's strategic guidance, Founders Table will focus on introducing a new franchise platform that prioritizes inclusion and making additional investments in restaurant brands led by diverse founders.

Founders Table, which launched in January 2020 to create, acquire and cultivate innovative and profitable founder-led companies, will leverage Robinson's deep expertise and business acumen as they continue to grow their roster of culinary concepts.

"We are extremely proud to have Robbie join the Founders Table's Board of Directors and to have his hand in guiding our organization towards continued success," said Nick Marsh, CEO of Founders Table. "Robbie and his team at Pendulum bring their invaluable perspective to helping us realize our vision of expanding healthy, fast casual options in, and led by, diverse communities."

In addition to joining the Board, last month Pendulum partnered with Founders Table to invest in FIELDTRIP, the NYC-based fast casual rice-bowl concept launched by James Beard award-winning, Harlem-based chef, JJ Johnson.

About Robbie Robinson

Robinson is a trustee of the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. In addition, he is a Board Member of Oscar Health, Inc. Robinson graduated from Morehouse College where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Prior to co-founding Pendulum Holdings, he was a Partner at BDT & Company, where he played an integral role at the firm since its inception in 2009. Robinson began his career with Goldman Sachs. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife, D'Rita Robinson (Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Pendulum), and their two children.

About PENDULUM®

Founded in 2019 by D'Rita and Robbie Robinson, Pendulum is a strategic growth investing and advisory platform focused on businesses and brands owned by diverse entrepreneurs. Pendulum's mission is to create a system that reimagines how great companies are built and redefines who gets to build them. For more information, visit pendulumholdings.com

About Founders Table

Founders Table Restaurant Group launched in January 2020 in an effort to focus on creating, acquiring, and growing innovative, founder-led, line-out-the-door restaurant companies. Chopt Creative Salad Company and Dos Toros Taqueria are the first and second fast-growing and profitable brands to join as cornerstones of the new holding company. For both brands and others in the future, the original founders remain focused on the quality of food and hospitality, while Founders Table builds the operating platform to further scale the businesses. Today, Chopt boasts 70 locations in major markets and Dos Toros operates 21 locations across the New York metropolitan area and Chicago.

For more information, visit www.founders-table.com

