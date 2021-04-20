PenFed Credit Union Announces Record Quarterly Mortgage and Consumer Lending Volume

TYSONS, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today released financials highlighting the strongest quarter in the institution's 86-year history. In first-quarter 2021, PenFed originated a record $3.00 billion in mortgage loans and a record $2.29 billion in consumer loans. Consumer loans include auto loans, credit cards, personal loans and refinanced student loans.

"Helping our 2.2 million members do better financially is how we measure success," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Making $5.3 billion worth of loan originations in the first quarter is the result of PenFed's value proposition of great rates for everyone, inspired leadership within our mortgage and consumer lending teams, and the dedication to member service of the 3,000 financial professionals who power PenFed forward."

Among PenFed's highlights in first-quarter 2021:

PenFed surpassed $27 billion in assets.



in assets. Membership grew to over 2.2 million.



The mortgage division originated $3.00 billion , a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 127% growth over 2020.



, a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 127% growth over 2020. The consumer lending division originated $2.29 billion , a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 40% growth over 2020.



, a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 40% growth over 2020. PenFed credit cards had their strongest quarter ever with over $1 billion of new money.



of new money. Home equity origination volume was $251 million .

"In addition to accomplishing these key business milestones, PenFed is proud to have donated nearly $1 million to charitable organizations during our first quarter of 2021," Schenck concluded. "As we continue to grow, we will continue to give back to the communities where our members and employees live and serve."

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.2 million members worldwide with $27 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

