Peninsula Papagayo, the acclaimed 1,400-acre private club and resort community on Costa Rica's north Pacific coast, kicks off the 2022/23 holiday season with a new, one-of-a-kind aerial adventure ...

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Papagayo continues to add to its already impressive list of amenities with a new wilderness outpost inside its private 250-acre Palmares Preserve.

Exclusive to members and guests staying at Four Seasons and Andaz, The Outpost at Palmares Preserve is now ground zero at Peninsula Papagayo for once-in-a-lifetime eco-adventures on land and above ground.

The family-friendly experience was envisioned for self-discovery, giving guests of all ages and stages the freedom to pick their path and adventure. New activities include heart-pounding ropes challenge course, tree climbing, ziplines, offroading, mountain biking, wilderness hikes, birdwatching, and multi-adventure tours.

"We are creating an eco-adventure and cultural haven for active, multi-generational families looking for something completely fresh and different," says Francesca Poddie, Senior Vice President.

The launch of The Outpost at Palmares Preserve coincides with the first phase of a significant two-year renovation of the Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, which has just been completed.

Significant enhancements include more teeing area and native vegetation with less bunkering, geared to improve playability and enhance aesthetics. The newly revamped golf experience is less formal in pace and environment, reflecting a new kind of golf appealing to all generations.

As an Audubon-certified course, water conservation was a critical factor in the redesign. The renovation includes a new state-of-the-art precision irrigation system and replacing fifteen acres of Bermuda grass with low-maintenance, drought-tolerant, native plant species.

Adding to the list of exciting new amenities is a next-generation sports park opening in 2024. Featuring a fresh collection of nature-meets-movement activities for all ages, the 20-acre sports park will include a state-of-the-art standing surf wave, but the thrills won't stop there. A kitted-out waterpark with two hillside water slides and fun fountains will have kids splashing the day away. A multi-function lawn the size of a soccer field will be a hub for residents and guests to mingle over fun lawn games, pick-up sporting events, and pop-ups. There will also be bocce ball courts, an outdoor amphitheater for festivals, live music, and a dog park nestled under a tropical dry forest canopy.

Meanwhile, Peninsula Papagayo's flourishing residential community continues to grow with the upcoming launch of The Enclaves at Nacascolo Bay , an exciting new collection of ten tropical contemporary oceanfront homes designed by celebrated Costa Rica Architect Ronald Zurcher.

Located right in the center of Peninsula Papagayo, The Enclaves at Nacascolo Bay redefines walkability and well-being with unrivaled access to Peninsula Papagyo's new community hubs, parks, and recreation. The beach is a two-minute walk from the front door. Golf, tennis, and pickleball are ten minutes. The new sports park and wave pool – less than fifteen minutes.

Freshly reimagined for today's adventure-filled getaways, with the space and freedom to come as you are, each five-bedroom villa is sited for optimal light and cooling breezes. Southern aspects and large format window walls frame panoramic views of protected wildlands, turquoise waters, and golden sand beach. A private path will connect to a brand new beach house being developed on Playa Nacascolo, just two minutes away.

The Enclaves family size accommodations span over 7,500 sq. ft. of total floor area and start from $5.5 million USD. Interested homebuyers may make a reservation to purchase one of the new homes starting in January 2023. Completion of construction is expected in 2024. For more information, visit https://peninsulapapagayo.com/luxury-real-estate/the-enclaves/

Located in Costa Rica, one of the world's most peaceful and biodiverse countries, Peninsula Papagayo is regarded by many as Latin America's ultimate coastal retreat. The community includes Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo , Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Bahias by Antoine Predock, the Clubhouse at Prieta Beach , the Arnold Palmer Signature Ocean Course at Peninsula Papagayo , Marina Papagayo , and the upcoming Nekajui, Ritz-Carlton Reserve Resort and Residences.

