Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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07.05.2026 15:45:41
Penn Capital Unloads 1.13 Million RealReal Shares Following Massive Stock Run-Up
Penn Capital Management Company disclosed in a May 6, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 1,130,234 shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), an estimated $14.30 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.An SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, shows Penn Capital Management Company reduced its position in The RealReal by 1,130,234 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $14.30 million, based on the average closing price in the period. The fund’s stake at quarter-end was 206,440 shares, now valued at $1.87 million. The net position change, reflecting both trading and price movement, was a decrease of $19.24 million.The RealReal is a U.S.-based online marketplace specializing in consigned luxury goods, connecting consignors with buyers of high-end products.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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