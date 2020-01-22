Penn National Gaming is Employer of Choice, According to 19th Annual Bristol Associates-Spectrum Gaming Group Casino Executive Satisfaction Survey

HORSHAM, Pa. and MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn National Gaming has emerged as the employer of choice in the casino industry, according to results from the 19th annual Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group.

Based on the employer interests by a record number of participating gaming industry executives, Penn National was the first choice among 21.0 percent. Seminole Hard Rock, which held the top spot for the previous four years, finished second at 17.7 percent, followed by MGM Resorts International at 8.5 percent.

MGM received the highest number of second-choice votes and Wynn Resorts received the highest number of third-choice votes among the 31 listed casino companies and standalone casino properties.

"It is fascinating to watch our industry grow and evolve with the times. In 2019, we witnessed major properties change ownership, while many online gaming companies inked exciting new partnerships." said Ben Farber, President of Bristol Associates, a Los Angeles-based executive search firm. "Thanks to the engagement and participation of our peers, we have the ability to reflect on these changes and make improvements collectively."

For the first time, the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey asked participants to select their employer of choice in the combined igaming and sportsbook space. Hard Rock Casino ranked first at 18.6 percent, followed by William Hill at 14.9 percent and DraftKings at 12.5 percent.

"We began this survey nearly two decades ago to serve as an accurate measurement of sentiment toward gaming employers by senior managers. The survey has accurately demonstrated a strong connection between corporate culture and earnings growth, which is precisely as it should be," said Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group, a global consulting firm.

The survey also asked gaming executives about their level of optimism about the future of their careers, their level of employment satisfaction, preferred locations to work, work-life balance, and other important employment attributes of interest to gaming executives.

The complete Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey Results Book is available at https://bristolassoc.com/casinogaming-survey-results-2019.

