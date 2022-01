Penn National Gaming Q4 Earnings Preview: Watch for Progress in Mobile Gaming

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Penn National Gaming 's (NASDAQ: PENN) mobile gaming efforts have been getting the attention of investors because of their potential for faster growth and more significant profit potential. The segment thrived at the pandemic onset as land-based casinos were forced to close to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As economies reopen, investors are worried mobile gaming growth could slow for Penn National.The company, which also operates regional land-based casinos across the U.S., is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, Feb. 3. Investors and analysts will be keen to see what updates the company provides on its efforts to expand its mobile gaming reach. Let's take a look at what else might be discussed in the upcoming report. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading