Penn National Insurance Amps Up Remote Work with Citrix

When COVID-19 made its way to the United States and remote work became a mandate, many companies were caught off guard. But Penn National Insurance was prepared. Last year, with the help of Citrix® Ready™ partner Goliath Technologies, the company launched an aggressive plan to virtualize its operations, leveraging digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) to empower its employees to work from anywhere at any time using any device. When the pandemic hit, the company was quickly able to extend its remote work capabilities and ensure that its employees remain safe, connected and able to serve customers in these most challenging times.

"At Penn National Insurance we help people feel secure and make life better when bad things happen,” said Mike Watts, VP of IT, Penn National Insurance. "With Citrix and Goliath, we have been able to do this, providing a simple, secure and reliable way for our employees to access the tools and information they need deliver the products, services and support our customers require from the safety of their homes.”

Staying Connected

Using Citrix® Virtual Apps and Desktops, Penn National is able to deliver unified access to the tools and applications that its employees need and prefer to use to get work done while working remotely, and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment to ensure that customer and customer information and applications remain secure.

And, using Goliath Performance Monitor, they can do so in a reliable manner. "We are able to see all of our delivery infrastructure subsystems and elements of worker behavior to monitor them proactively from a single pane of glass so we can anticipate end-user experience issues and troubleshoot them quickly when they arise,” said Dan Morrison, Director IT I&O, Penn National Insurance.

Driving Business Continuity

This, says Morrison, enables Penn National Insurance to deliver a superior experience that keeps employees engaged and productive under any circumstances. "Business disruptions can happen any time,” he says. "With Citrix and Goliath, we are prepared to manage them and ensure that our team has everything they need to serve our customers with the excellence we are known for wherever they happen to be.”

About Penn National Insurance

Founded in 1919, Penn National Insurance provides property and casualty insurance through a network of independent insurance agencies in 11 states: PA, MD, DE, NJ, VA, NC, SC, TN, AL, WI, IA. The company ranks among the top 10% of approximately 1,000 US-domiciled property-casualty insurers, with premium writings exceeding $775 million.

About Goliath Technologies

Goliath Technologies offers end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software, with embedded intelligence and automation, that enables IT pros to anticipate, troubleshoot, and document performance issues regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located. By doing so, Goliath helps IT break out of reactive mode, and into proactive mode. Learn more about how Goliath empowers proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

