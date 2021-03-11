Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Applauds U.S. House Passage on the PRO Act, Calls for U.S. Senate to Approve

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Protect the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act), H.R. 842. Of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation, ten Representatives co-sponsored the legislation: Brendan Boyle, Matt Cartwright, Madeleine Dean, Mike Doyle, Dwight Evans, Brian Fitzpatrick, Chrissy Houlahan, Conor Lamb, Mary Gay Scanlon, and Susan Wild.

The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following statements:

"Working people across the Commonwealth and the Country have made their voices heard, and today the U.S. House of Representatives passed the PRO Act for the second time. Union members present and future are beyond excited to seize this opportunity to fight for economic justice in the 21st century. This is the most significant piece of Labor Law reform to expand workers' rights on the job in nearly eight decades," stated President Rick Bloomingdale.

"This is a time for action. Pennsylvania has a legacy of worker power and the courage to fight for what's right. It was in my hometown of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, where the United States Supreme Court upheld the National Labor Relations Act's constitutionality. The PRO Act is the next step in what has been a painfully slow process to ensure workplace justice is a reality for all," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO urges our U.S. Senators to support the swift passage of the PRO Act. Senator Bob Casey serves as a co-sponsor in the Senate, and we are proud of his constant support for workers' rights.

