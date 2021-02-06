+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
06.02.2021 17:58:00

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Stands With the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following statement of support for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers as they fight for safe schools:

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

"The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has been sounding the alarm for years about safety and health conditions in the school buildings. The School District has refused to act transparently and in good faith. There has been no improvement. It is unacceptable to send people into buildings that are unsafe for occupancy. And that is what the Philadelphia School District is trying to do," stated President Rick Bloomingdale

"Even more critical than the seriously inadequate condition of the school buildings is the rate of community spread in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. The substantial spread of the virus and the addition of new, more transmissible variants is of great concern. Reopening schools is about the communities they serve, and these school buildings are a risk to the community," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-afl-cio-stands-with-the-philadelphia-federation-of-teachers-301223452.html

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes legen bis Handelsnede zu -- ATX geht über 3.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Freitagshandel fest, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Zuschläge nicht verteidigen konnte. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten vor dem Wochenende in der Mehrzahl Gewinne. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen