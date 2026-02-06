People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
|
06.02.2026 22:30:00
Pennsylvania Is a Retirement Value State With More Options Than Most People Realize
Retirement is a big decision, but it is so much more than a financial choice. There are huge lifestyle decisions that have to be included in the mix. Where to live is likely the biggest factor, since it affects both costs and post-work activities. If you are thinking about living in the Northeast, Pennsylvania may be the surprise name at the top of The Motley Fool's list of best places to retire in the Northeast.The Motley Fool examined the major locales of the Northeast to determine which had the best combination of benefits for retirement. You might have assumed a city like Manhattan would top the list, given the cultural, educational, and healthcare opportunities it offers. It didn't even break into the top 10. Surprisingly, Pennsylvania took the top four spots on the list thanks to Philadelphia, Armstrong County, Pittsburgh, and Williamsport.Philadelphia's housing costs and taxes are on the high side, and crime is elevated in some areas. However, the city's healthcare access and cultural opportunities will more than outweigh those negatives for many new retirees, especially those already accustomed to a big-city lifestyle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu People Corp.
Analysen zu People Corp.
