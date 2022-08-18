Penny Stocks May Be Cheap, But That Doesn't Mean They're a Good Value

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You won't find many people who don't like bargains, and that's what mostly makes penny stocks so appealing -- at least from the outside looking in. Penny stocks, generally defined as stocks priced less than $5 (it used to be $1), may seem lucrative, but as with most things, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.Stocks, in general, are one of the risker types of investments, but penny stocks especially pose more risk to investors. It can be tempting to see a stock for $3 and think, "well, all it has to do is increase by $1, and I'll make a 33% return." But, there's a reason penny stocks are what they are: The business often warrants it. Penny stocks are usually companies that have limited resources, are more strapped for cash, and are more prone to volatility.On their best day, penny stocks are small companies with a high upside if the businesses pan out. On their worst day, penny stocks can be a one-way ticket to $0 per share.