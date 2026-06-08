PennyMac Financial Services Aktie
WKN DE: A2N8PG / ISIN: US70932M1071
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08.06.2026 16:33:13
PennyMac Financial Services Chairman and CEO Sells 10,000 Shares for $880,000
David Spector, Chairman & CEO of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), reported the indirect sale of 10,000 shares of common stock valued at approximately $880,000 via multiple open-market transactions on May 12, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($87.99); post-transaction value based on derived position value using trade-date close price.Note: 1-year performance is calculated using May 12, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu PennyMac Financial Services Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: PennyMac Financial Services veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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28.01.26
|Ausblick: PennyMac Financial Services legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)