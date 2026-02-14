Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
14.02.2026 08:00:48
Pension annuity sales hit record as average pot exceeds £80,000
Rachel Reeves’s inheritance tax changes encourage more people to invest in previously unloved product The government’s “inheritance tax raid” on pensions has helped drive sales of retirement annuities to new highs.Industry data this week revealed they enjoyed a “record-breaking” 2025, with sales growing by 4% to £7.4bn and the average amount invested in an annuity surpassing £80,000 for the first time. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
