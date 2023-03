Pension help for middle-class workers as Hunt ‘plans to raise cap in budget’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Chancellor reportedly planning to increase £40,000 annual limit and lifetime allowanceJeremy Hunt is reportedly planning to give middle-class professionals a pensions boost in next week’s budget to encourage them to continue working.The chancellor will announce significant increases to pensions allowances in a bid to tackle the “pension trap”, which has seen many workers take an early retirement, according to the Daily Mail. Continue reading...