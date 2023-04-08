Pensioner-dependent Tories have set the UK on the road to ruin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

By kicking retirement reforms down the road again, vote-hungry politicians are allowing a wealthy generation to prosper at the expense of the young There is an election coming, so reforms that harm the finances of older voters are off the table.The over-50s dominate participation in local polls even more than they do in general elections, so it was little wonder that a proposal to bring forward the date when the state pension age starts to rise to 68 – adversely affecting millions of people born in the 1970s – was considered toxic by the government and kicked into touch at the end of last month. Continue reading...