Pensioner forced to ration electricity for a year after receiving £13,000 bill in error

76-year-old man was threatened with court action and turned to food handouts after E.ON mistakeA 76-year-old widower was forced to ration his electricity for a year and rely on charity food handouts after a clerical error by his supplier left him facing a bill of nearly £13,000.John*, who has a serious heart condition, has paid in advance for his electricity via a prepayment meter for 10 years. However, his supplier, E.ON, began sending unexplained bills several years ago and subsequently threatened court action if he failed to pay. It also withheld his £400 energy bill support scheme payment from the government to help with last winter's heating bills.