Pensioner poverty: fear of rise over decades as UK under-40s wealth falls

Drop from £7.53 in every £100 to £3.98 in 10 years, comes as property drives intergenerational divideCampaigners have sounded the alarm about a potential increase in pensioner poverty in Britain over the coming decades after it emerged that the share of wealth held by people under 40 has fallen sharply amid a growing intergenerational divide.Data from the International Longevity Centre (ILC) thinktank shows that, in 2010-11, under-40s made up just over half of the population and between them held £7.53 of every £100 in wealth. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel