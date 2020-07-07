Pensionmark Partners with Vestwell to Bring Modern-Day Recordkeeping to Advisors and Their Plan Sponsor Clients

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pensionmark Financial Group, a premier network of retirement plan specialists and financial advisors, has partnered with Vestwell, an advisor friendly digital recordkeeper, to provide a more effective way to scale in the 401(k) and 403(b) markets. Together, the companies will bring a unique approach to corporate retirement plans by solving the historical challenges faced by plans in the small-to-midsize space while giving clients the customized experience they deserve.

Marrying a tech-forward solution with retirement plan specialists and back office support means advisors can spend more time providing valuable services and driving better outcomes. The offering can be white-labeled to further define an advisor's value-proposition by putting their brand and reputation at the forefront, while relying on the platform for the rest.

"Technology plays a vital role in helping advisors efficiently deliver better financial solutions," says Troy Hammond, CEO of Pensionmark Financial Group. "Partnering with Vestwell means advisors have access to advanced reporting, integration, and servicing capabilities so they can more effectively bring clients the experience they demand and deserve."

Through a bundled or unbundled approach, the partnership can also deliver institutional pricing, premier funds, and 3(38) or 3(21) fiduciary oversight through Cota St, Pensionmark's investment management arm. This means companies that once lacked access to certain proprietary funds or competitive pricing can now engage in the same investments and cost benefits traditionally enjoyed only by the large plan market.

"Like most in the industry, we've always been impressed by Pensionmark's reputation amongst the advisor community and the clients they serve. After being fortunate enough to dive into their business model, we all quickly recognized the clear alignment of our missions, making this partnership all the more exciting," says Aaron Schumm, CEO at Vestwell. "Pensionmark knows exactly what advisors need and what plan sponsors want. Leading with technology while prioritizing service, they can more effectively grow, scale, and retain clients, and we're delighted to be there alongside them."

About Vestwell Holdings, Inc.

Vestwell is the digital recordkeeping platform bringing the 401(k) and 403(b) industry into the modern Fintech era. We have rearchitected the workplace retirement offering from the ground up and built an engine to power the $30T industry. Our customizable, open architecture, and white-labeled platform becomes a natural extension of financial services and payroll partners, while removing traditional friction points plaguing legacy recordkeeping. The result is an easier, more efficient, and all-around better experience for everyone, delivered at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at vestwell.com and on Twitter @Vestwell.

About Pensionmark

The Pensionmark Financial Group network represents over 275 advisors and staff across 67 locations across the country with approximately 3,700 retirement plan clients. The Pensionmark network of retirement specialists include defined contribution, defined benefit and terminal funding, not-for-profit, wealth management, and executive/deferred compensation specialists.

SOURCE Vestwell