PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP DEALERSHIPS NAMED BEST TO WORK FOR

Forty-Six Dealerships Recognized as Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For in 2022

Acura Turnersville Ranked #1 in Small Dealership Category

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, announced today that forty-six (46) of its dealerships have been recognized as part of the Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For 2022 by Automotive News, more than any other dealership group.

Penske Automotive Group claimed seven (7) of the top ten (10) spots and seventeen (17) of the top twenty-five (25) spots nationally in this year's rankings. Acura of Turnersville was ranked No. 1 as the Best Dealership to Work For in the small dealership group category. In addition, seven (7) PAG dealerships were ranked in the top ten (10) nationally for their efforts to promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the workplace. Commenting on the rankings, Penske Automotive Group Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "Human Capital is the most important asset in our company. We are committed to creating a culture that fosters teamwork and opportunity while promoting diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our organization. To have so many of our dealerships recognized by Automotive News in these categories is an extraordinary accomplishment. We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment, drive, passion and efforts in working together to be the very best."

The award-winning dealerships are:

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 400,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

