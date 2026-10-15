MITSUI Aktie

MITSUI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 877303 / ISIN: US6068272029

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.10.2026 13:43:28

Penske Automotive Inks $16.3 Bln Merger Deal With Penske, Mitsui To Go Private; PAG Shares Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG), a transportation service provider and truck retailer, said on Thursday that it has inked a merger deal to be taken private by Motown Acquisition Corporation, an entity owned by Penske Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (8031.T, MITSF, MITSY). 

Under the terms, the holders of PAG shares, other than Penske Corporation, Mitsui, and the other members of the investor group, will receive $212 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of around $16.3 billion.

The purchase price represents a premium of around 8.6% to the closing price of PAG shares on July 21 and a premium of approximately 20.09% and 26.17% to the 60-day and 90-day volume-weighted average prices, respectively, for the period ended July 21. It is also an 8.84% premium to the closing price of the PAG stock on October 14, the trading date immediately preceding the date on which the merger deal was announced.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Post transaction, Penske Automotive will become a privately held company. Penske Corporation will own around 64% of the company, and Mitsui will own the remaining 36%.

Penske Automotive Group will release its third-quarter earnings report on October 28.

PAG was up by 8.46% at $211.29 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MITSUI & CO LTDShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.20 Ord.Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MITSUI & CO LTDShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.20 Ord.Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. 27,89 -0,07% Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
MITSUI & CO LTDShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.20 Ord.Shs 638,37 1,59% MITSUI & CO LTDShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.20 Ord.Shs
Penske Automotive Group IncShs 189,00 9,88% Penske Automotive Group IncShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:03 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow legt im Freitagshandel zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen