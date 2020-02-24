Penske Truck Leasing Executive Mike Hasinec Received CCJ Technology and Maintenance Leadership Honor

READING, Pa., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Hasinec, vice president of maintenance for Penske Truck Leasing, is the 2020 recipient of Commercial Carrier Journal's Technology and Maintenance Career Leadership Award. He is the 44th recipient and joins Ken McKibben (1979) as the second Penske honoree to earn the distinction.

Hasinec received the honor last night in Atlanta.

This award is reserved for those who have demonstrated substantial contributions to the field of truck fleet maintenance management. The magazine's editorial staff, in an open nomination process, heavily weighted integrity, reputation and recognition when making their selection.

Jason Cannon, CCJ editor: "Mike has been instrumental in developing and leading many of Penske's maintenance technology projects. Mike's 'never say no' attitude and ability to simply figure things out have made his an innovative voice for many years."

During a Penske career that began in 1978 as a fueler in Greenville, South Carolina, Hasinec has progressed to management roles in a number of U.S. markets. His titles included district service manager, area maintenance manager and vice president of field maintenance. In 2002 he moved to company headquarters and has been serving in several leadership capacities.

Among Hasinec's major accomplishments at Penske:

Development and management of technical training and internal tech certification programs.

Creation of a parts management system; and the consolidation of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) diagnostic and repair software into a centralized database.

Building of the Penske Technology and Education center in Reading, Pennsylvania .

. Formation of several diesel particulate filter (DPF) service centers.

A longtime member of the American Trucking Association's Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC), Hasinec served two terms on the board of governors for the National Institute for Automotive Excellence (ASE) and sits on, or has sat on, a number of truck OEM customer councils.

"This is a tremendous honor for Mike and I am delighted that his immense contributions to the transportation industry are being recognized," remarked Brian Hard, president of Penske Transportation Solutions.

"Mike's leadership in the modernization of our best-in-class maintenance operations have proved invaluable in our company's efforts to keep pace with incredible technological advances," explained Gregg Mangione, Penske Truck Leasing senior vice president of maintenance.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 326,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

