Penske Truck Leasing Expands Business in Norwalk, Ohio

READING, Pa., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing is now offering full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance in Norwalk, Ohio. Penske officially moved into a new facility in the region on July 15, 2020, which is located at 92 S Old State Road in Norwalk.

"Conveniently located between the Cleveland and Toledo transportation corridor, this new location provides our customers and prospects a convenient place for service while on the road," explained, Mike Pritchard, senior vice president for Penske's North Central region. "We are looking forward to serving existing Penske customers from our new facility and also welcoming new customers."

Just south of the Turnpike/Interstate 80 in Norwalk and right off the Route 250 exit, the new facility is 6,500-square-feet and sits on 1.4 acres. It is equipped with two drive-through truck service bays and one preventive maintenance service bay that is also a wash bay.

Penske's facility is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

Penske has plans to hire at this facility as business increases in the region.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 327,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

