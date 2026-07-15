Pentair Cuts Q2, FY26 Outlook; Names Bob Fishman Interim EVP And CFO; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR), a water treatment company, late Tuesday announced preliminary second-quarter results, below the previous estimates, and also trimmed fiscal 2026 outlook mainly due to negative impact in Pool segment sales.

Further, the company announced the appointment of former Executive Vice President and CFO Bob Fishman as Interim Executive Vice President and CFO, effective immediately.

In the overnight trading, the shares were losing around 13.05 percent, at $65.80, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 1.11 percent lower.

The firm has initiated a search to identify its next CFO, following Nicholas Brazis' departure from the company on July 10, to pursue another opportunity at a private company.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company now projects earnings per share from continuing operations to be approximately $0.80, versus previous guidance of $1.39 to $1.42.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $1.12, compared to previous guidance of $1.47 to $1.50. The downgrade revision in outlook reflects the adverse impact of Pool channel inventory and the positive impact of International Emergency Economic Powers Act or IEEPA refunds.

The company projects operating income from continuing operations to be around $165 million, and adjusted Operating Income to be approximately $235 million.

Sales are now expected to be approximately $930 million, down 17 percent from last year, compared to previous estimate of a growth of around 1 percent, primarily due to the adverse impact of Pool channel inventory.

The company estimates that the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by around $170 million and Pool segment income by around $105 million.

The results are expected to include approximately $35 million of IEEPA refunds.

Further, for fiscal 2026, Pentair now expects earnings per share of approximately $3.90 to $4.10 versus the previous guide of $4.83 to $4.93, and adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $4.60 to $4.80 versus previous guide of $5.30 to $5.40.

Net income from continuing operations for the year is expected to be approximately $635 million to $670 million, and EBITDA is expected to be approximately $1.05 billion.

Sales are now expected to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent versus previous guide of up 2 percent to 4 percent, mostly attributable to destocking of inventory in the Pool channel.