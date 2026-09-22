Pentair Names Bob Hau CFO

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) announced that Bob Hau has joined the company and will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2026. Bob Fishman, currently serving as interim Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will remain with Pentair through November 1. Prior to joining Fiserv, Hau served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at TE Connectivity and at Lennox International.

"Bob is a proven leader with the strategic perspective, financial expertise and results-oriented approach to help Pentair drive performance and continue creating long-term shareholder value," said John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO.

At last close on NYSE, Pentair shares were trading at $55.78.