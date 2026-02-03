Pentair Aktie
Pentair Q4 Net Income Falls, Sales Rise 5%
(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR), a water treatment company, on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations of $161.8 million, or $0.98 per share, down from $166.4 million, or $0.99 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $194.7 million or $1.18 per share.
Operating income increased 5% to $205 million from $195.1 million in the prior year.
Net sales grew 5% to $1.021 billion from $972.9 million a year ago. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales increased 4% in the quarter.
For full-year 2026, Pentair expects earnings per share of approximately $4.94 - $5.09, and adjusted earnings per share of about $5.25 - $5.40.
