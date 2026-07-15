Pentair Stock Plunges 15%

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) shares fell 15.47 percent, losing $11.71 to trade at $63.97 on Wednesday possibly after the water solutions company announced a chief financial officer transition, issued preliminary second-quarter results and sharply lowered its full-year 2026 guidance due to significant inventory destocking in its Pool business yesterday.

The stock opened at $57.99 and traded between $57.99 and $66.87 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $57.99 to $113.95. Trading volume reached 4.74 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 2.26 million shares.

The company said former CFO Bob Fishman has returned as interim CFO following the departure of Nicholas Brazis. Pentair now expects second-quarter sales of about $930 million, down 17 percent from its previous guidance of approximately 1 percent growth.

For full-year 2026, Pentair now expects sales to decline approximately 4 percent to 7 percent, compared with its earlier forecast for 2 percent to 4 percent growth. It lowered its earnings per share outlook to approximately $3.90 to $4.10 from the previous range of $4.83 to $4.93 and expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.60 to $4.80, down from its prior forecast of $5.30 to $5.40.