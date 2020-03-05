Pentair to Present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference held in New York, NY., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mr. Stauch’s presentation will begin at approximately 1:35 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website (www.pentair.com). A replay of this presentation will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of Mr. Stauch’s remarks and will remain available on the website through April 9, 2020.

ABOUT Pentair PLC

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable, Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005100/en/