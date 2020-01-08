Pentair to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call on January 28

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its fourth quarter and full year results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) that day.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the "Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website or by dialing 800-706-6748 or 973-638-3449 along with conference number 3299182. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on February 27, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

About Pentair plc

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable, Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 110 locations in 30 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit (www.pentair.com).

