Penumbra, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
ALAMEDA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
- Revenue of $203.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 20.5%, or 21.8% in constant currency1, compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Total revenue increased to $203.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $169.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 20.5%, or 21.8% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 71% of total revenue and international represented 29% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2022. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $122.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 37.7%, or 38.8% on constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $81.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.3%, or 2.9% on a constant currency basis.
Gross profit was $127.4 million, or 62.5% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 and was impacted by higher labor and logistics costs as a result of manufacturing transfer activities and higher labor absenteeism due to the Omicron variant at the beginning of the quarter. This compared to $111.3 million, or 65.8% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021.
Total operating expenses were $131.5 million, or 64.5% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2022, including a $1.8 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding this charge, total non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $129.7 million or 63.6% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses of $97.9 million, or 57.8% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021. R&D expenses were $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses were $110.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $79.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.
Operating loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million. Excluding the charge associated with the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, non-GAAP operating loss1 was $2.3 million. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP operating income of $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2021.Webcast and Conference Call Information
Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 330-2443 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 4604622), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency and b) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS").
Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.
Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:
- the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives; and
- the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.
Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.
Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition and the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2022. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 68,163
$ 59,379
Marketable investments
172,178
195,496
Accounts receivable, net
143,417
133,940
Inventories
274,349
263,504
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,219
29,155
Total current assets
690,326
681,474
Property and equipment, net
60,327
58,856
Operating lease right-of-use assets
176,892
131,955
Finance lease right-of-use assets
35,550
36,276
Intangible assets, net
88,472
90,618
Goodwill
166,232
166,388
Deferred taxes
70,080
65,698
Other non-current assets
13,694
12,985
Total assets
$ 1,301,573
$ 1,244,250
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 14,137
$ 13,421
Accrued liabilities
105,533
99,796
Current operating lease liabilities
8,660
8,267
Current finance lease liabilities
1,769
1,713
Total current liabilities
130,099
123,197
Non-current operating lease liabilities
182,438
137,045
Non-current finance lease liabilities
26,122
26,523
Other non-current liabilities
3,612
3,558
Total liabilities
342,271
290,323
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
38
37
Additional paid-in capital
919,251
910,614
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,972)
(2,630)
Retained earnings
45,985
45,906
Total stockholders' equity
959,302
953,927
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,301,573
$ 1,244,250
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 203,895
$ 169,204
Cost of revenue
76,477
57,867
Gross profit
127,418
111,337
Operating expenses:
Research and development
20,564
18,076
Sales, general and administrative
110,900
79,798
Total operating expenses
131,464
97,874
(Loss) income from operations
(4,046)
13,463
Interest (expense) income, net
(47)
480
Other expense, net
(1,011)
(1,476)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(5,104)
12,467
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(5,183)
1,541
Consolidated net income
$ 79
$ 10,926
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
—
(910)
Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc.
$ 79
$ 11,836
Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:
Basic
$ 0.00
$ 0.32
Diluted
$ 0.00
$ 0.32
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
37,646,122
36,455,712
Diluted
38,708,657
37,533,520
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Operating (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
GAAP operating expenses
$ 131,464
$ 97,874
GAAP total operating expenses includes the effect of the following items:
Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired
1,785
—
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 129,679
$ 97,874
GAAP operating (loss) income from operations
$ (4,046)
$ 13,463
GAAP operating (loss) income from operations includes the effect of the following items:
Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired
1,785
—
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income from operations
$ (2,261)
$ 13,463
_____________________
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
Net income
Diluted
Net income
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income
$ 79
$ 0.00
$ 11,836
$ 0.32
GAAP net income includes the effect of the following items:
Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired
1,785
0.05
—
—
Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above2
(416)
(0.01)
—
—
Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards
(1,781)
(0.05)
(1,784)
(0.05)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
$ (333)
$ (0.01)
$ 10,052
$ 0.27
Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:
GAAP diluted EPS
38,708,657
37,533,520
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
37,646,122
37,533,520
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2022
2021
$
%
$
$
%
United States
$ 144,308
$ 120,070
$ 24,238
20.2 %
$ —
$ 24,238
20.2 %
International
59,587
49,134
10,453
21.3 %
2,220
12,673
25.8 %
Total
$ 203,895
$ 169,204
$ 34,691
20.5 %
$ 2,220
$ 36,911
21.8 %
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2022
2021
$
%
$
$
%
Vascular
$ 122,809
$ 89,165
$ 33,644
37.7 %
$ 984
$ 34,628
38.8 %
Neuro
81,086
80,039
1,047
1.3 %
1,236
2,283
2.9 %
Total
$ 203,895
$ 169,204
$ 34,691
20.5 %
$ 2,220
$ 36,911
21.8 %
________________________
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
2For the three months ended March 31, 2022, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 23.29% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures.
3For the purposes of calculating Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37,646,122 was used, as the Company had non-GAAP net loss in the period.
Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301538913.html
SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.
