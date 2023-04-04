Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 22:05:00

Penumbra, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2023

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with first quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after market close that day.

Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)

Webcast & Conference Call Information  
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 330-2443 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 4604622), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra  
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.  
510-995-2461  
investors@penumbrainc.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-may-2-2023-301783992.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

