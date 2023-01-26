Britische Pfund - Sol - Kurs (GBP - PEN)
|
26.01.2023 22:05:00
Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 23, 2023
ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be issued after market close that day.
Webcast & Conference Call Information
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 330-2443 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 4604622), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com
Source: Penumbra, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-february-23-2023-301728563.html
SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.