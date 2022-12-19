Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
19.12.2022 22:05:00

Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)

Event:    41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date:      Monday, January 9, 2023
Time:     1:30pm ET/ 10:30am PT

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301705295.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

BoJ sendet Schockwellen: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt im Dienstagshandel nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit teils kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat schwache Vorgaben zu verdauen und zeigt sich in Rot. An der deutschen Börse geht es unterdessen ebenfalls abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Bären.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen