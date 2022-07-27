Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 22:05:00

Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.   

Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)

Event:  

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Date:   

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 

8:30am ET / 5:30am PT

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

