|
26.07.2023 22:05:00
Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference
ALAMEDA, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
Event:
Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference
Date:
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time:
9:00am ET/ 6:00am PT
A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-to-present-at-the-canaccord-genuity-43rd-annual-growth-conference-301880292.html
SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.
